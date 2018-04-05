Top 5 architectural monuments in Greece (PHOTOS)

Start a unique journey identifying some of the most important monuments of architecture in the country

Apart from the fact of having the best weather and climate conditions, wonderful beaches and rich culture, Greece is a country of great architectural significance. So, let’s start a unique journey identifying some of the most important monuments of architecture in the country, in order to explore this aspect of Greece. See the 5 most popular ones below:

1) The villages on the Aegean Islands:

The villages (Chores) on the Aegean Islands is the perfect example of “less is more”. The whitewashed villages and alleys are the main feature of the simplistic Cycladic architecture, which is well-known worldwide for its plasticity. Some excellent examples can be seen on Santorini, Syros, Naxos, Serifos, Amorgos, in Little Venice on Mykonos, in Molyvos on Lesvos and in Gialos on Symi.

2) The Medieval Town of Rhodes:

It is considered to be one of the most well-preserved castles in the world, which travels visitors back in time, in the Knights’ Era. It has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1988. Undoubtedly, this majestic castle that separates the old city from the new one, is a must-visit for every tourist of the beautiful island.

3) The Old Town of Corfu:

The old town is the one that attracts the main tourist interest in Corfu. The Venetian characteristics as well as the English and French influences are obvious in this picturesque old town. It displays an impressive combination of massive fortresses, palaces, narrow alleys, arches and tall western-style buildings. In June 2007, the entire historical center of Corfu was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

4) The Old Town of Rethymnon:

The old town of Rethymnon is one of the most well-preserved Renaissance cities. It is located in the heart of today’s Rethymnon and combines the oriental details of the Ottoman architecture along with Venetian Renaissance architecture.

5) Mani:

The villages in Mani hold on to their traditional lifestyle and architecture. Nestled between the rugged mountain ranges, beautiful and imposing, they are waiting to tell you their story.

Source: Eleni Aravani/visitgreece