Tottenham star Dele Alli cheats on his gorgeous girlfriend Ruby Mae! (PHOTOS)

Apr, 18 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

The ultimate sin!…

Related

According to the English newspaper “The Sun”, Tottenham and England star Dele Alli spent some…”time” with “party girl” Sharna Fogarty right after his 21st birthday celebration.

What is interesting though is the fact that he has a girlfriend, the gorgeous Ruby Mae!

Apparently the fact that for some reason Mae was not in the party gave him the opportunity to do the unthinkable… And it is unthinkable, simply because you don’t cheat a model like Ruby Mae for ANYONE! You just don’t do that!…

(Click to enlarge and you’ll see why!)

mai1

mai2

mai3

(If not anything else, she is a MAIDEN fun!… Shame on you Alli!)

 

mai4

mai5

mai7

mai8

mai10

mai11

mai12

 

 

mai13

(Really, Alli?…)

Tags With: