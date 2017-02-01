Trump to Dover AFB for return of US SEAL’s remains

President Donald Trump made unannounced visit to Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday for the return of the remains of the US SEAL killed in the raid in Yemen earlier this week.

Trump, his daughter Ivanka and Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware went to Dover AFB on Marine One.

Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, a Navy SEAL, was killed during a raid against al Qaeda on Sunday in Yemen.

Trump approved the operation during which three senior al Qaeda leaders were killed. The operation was initially planned by the Obama administration just before he left office.

Owens was the only US service member to die in the operation, which killed an estimated 14 al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula members. The raid also resulted in the death of the 8-year-old daughter of former al Qaeda leader Anwar Al-Awlaki, a US citizen who was killed in a drone strike in 2011.

Trump spoke over the weekend with Owens’ wife and offered his condolences to Owens’ father and three children.