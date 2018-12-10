Tsipras claims Greece promotes stability in region via Prespes Agreement with FYROM

The Greek PM made statements during his speech at the Capital Link’s 20th investment forum for Greece

Commenting on the Prespes Agreement between Greece and FYROM, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras underlined that it proved Greece “is a force that promotes consensus and stability and always looking for new ways of cooperation and mutual development. ”

Tsipras said Greece was becoming an investment-friendly and export-oriented country “focusing on innovation and premium value production” during his speech at the Capital Link’s 20th investment forum for Greece.

The statements by Mr Tsipras came on the heels of FYROM PM Zoran Zaev’s position on Monday that Greece had already recognised the “Macedonian” language, despite the strong reactions caused by his views about the teaching of “Macedonian language” in schools in northern Greece.