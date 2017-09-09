Tsipras says he feels Thessaloniki a “second home” from Trade Fair (TIF)

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras said he felt Thessaloniki as second home during his arrival and meeting with Tasos Tzikas, President of the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair (TIF) which begins Saturday, September 9 and will last till next week. The Greek PM asked to learn about the participation in the 82nd Fair, while he showed particular interest in the Chinese lamps that adorned the streets of the city, as China is the honorary country in this year’s trade fair. Mr. Tsipras outlined his government’s goal to exit the current crisis during his meeting with the members of the trade fair and President Tzikas. The board of the organisers announced during the meeting that the USA would be the honorary country in next year’s Helexpo. The TIF administration expressed their desire for a redevelopment of the area where the premises are located and the Prime Minister reacted positively and said that the government was interested in promoting the event as an international event.