Turkey begins settlement of Palestinian refugees in Afrin!

The Syrian interim government in Gazi Entebbe opened a civil registry for Palestinian refugees in Afrin city (24 km north of Aleppo) in northern Syria.

“The Center will provide services to 1,500 Palestinian families that were settled in Afrin city, in order to alleviate the difficulties faced by them as they travel between the regions or to review them to the official and non-official circles,” Smarat agency report from Internal Control Director in General Administration of civilian Affairs .

They will document the civil status of Palestinian refugees, such as births, deaths, marriages and divorces. They will also be issued an individual registration, a family statement and all personal documents at their place of birth and current residence.

