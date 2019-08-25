Turkey claims the relics of the Sumela Monastery from Greece!

Turkey’s Ministry of Culture is after the relics of the Sumela Monastery!

“Milliyet” reports that authorities made visits in various museums in Greece, Ireland and Italy and made a list of relics, Panayia Sumela icons in Trabzon, that were ‘stolen’ or shipped overseas.

Turkish Minister of Tourism and Culture Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, when asked about the monastery, stated that the necessary steps are being taken in order for the heirlooms to be claimed!!

The Turkish newspaper was published with the headline “The Ministry Claims Sumela’s Property”.

Source: balkaneu