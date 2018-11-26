Turkish military helicopter crashes in Constantinople residential area (video-photos) (Upd.)

Four service members were killed in the deadly crash and one was badly injured

Four people were killed and one injured after a Turkish military helicopter crashed into a residential area of Constantinople’s suburbs, local media report. The cause of the incident was not immediately known.

TSK UH-1 crashed in Istanbul’s Sancaktepe residential areas. 3 soldiers lost their lives and 1 wounded. pic.twitter.com/oooMpmddyI — Cemal Acar (@Acemal71) November 26, 2018

The aircraft went down while flying over Sancaktepe, a neighborhood in the east of Constantinople, according to local media outlets. Four service members were killed in the deadly crash and one was badly injured, reported local broadcaster NTV.

It also said that the ill-fated aircraft was a UH-1, a type of American-built utility helicopter that has been in service since as early as the Vietnam War.

The chopper was reportedly returning from a routine training flight and crashed during landing at a nearby military base.

NTV quoted Sancaktepe mayor who said the UH-1 struck the roof of a building before hitting the ground. As the events developed, Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar has arrived at the crash site to coordinate rescue efforts.

Source: rt