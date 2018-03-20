Turkish national arrested by Greek authorities at borders in Evros

A Turkish national has reportedly been arrested by Greek authorities on the borders between Greece and Turkey at Kastanies in Evros. According to initial reports, the individual run towards the Greek side after running from the Turkish customs office.

The man, who is reportedly of Kurdish background, started running away from the checkpoint on the Turkish side when the Turks tried to stop him, and according to “www.thrakinea.gr”, shots were fired in the air by Turkish soldiers.

The man kept running, even after passing into Greek territory and eventually surrendered to the police officers who were on duty at the Kastanies customs office.

According to information, he has not been arrested but is in a protected custody.

According to “www.thrakinea.gr”, he appeared to be inebriated and said he was a Kurd from the area of Adana.

A passport was found on him, but he did not have a visa.