Two back-to-back Turkish provocations against Greek President Pavlopoulos!

Double Turkish provocation against the Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

The first harassment occurred when the Greek President’s aircraft approached the Greek island of Rhodes for landing.

The Turkish radar operators attempted to communicate with the aircraft and warned that it…violated the Turkish airspace!

But the challenges of the Turks did not stop there, as they reiterated their provocative tactics shortly afterwards, communicating with the Chinook helicopter, in which, apart from the Greek President, the Greek Minister of Defence Panos Kammenos and the Hellenic Armed Forces’ leadership were on board.

The Turks “warned” again that the course of the Greek helicopter was within the Turkish FIR, although it was going from Pharmakonisi to Agathonisi, where President Pavlopoulos and Minister Kammenos visited Hellenic Army outposts of those Greek islands.