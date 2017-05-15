Two Turkish navy ships violate Greek waters for 20 minutes

Turkish navy ships violated Greek national waters without interception from Greek naval forces for 20 minutes around the waters of the island of Agathonisi near Kalymnos in the south Aegean Sea. The serious incident occurred only hours after Greek PM Alexis Tsipras met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in China, where the latter called on the Greek PM to fully cimply with the provision of the Lausanne Treaty, clearly implying the de-militarisation of all the Aegean islands. According to sound sources, two missile ships of the Turkish navy entered Greek waters on Monday around midday, but the Hellenic Army General Staff gave no specifics. The two ships were taking part in the Turkish exercise called “Deniz Gurdu” and approached the eastern and northern coast of Agathonisi, where they reportedly remained for 20 minutes. According to the Greek Pentagon, a Greek navy ship patrolling the area was following the ships’ course before a Greek missile ship and gunboat arrived on the scene. The two aggressive Turkish ships departed from the area.