Unique moment: “Macedonia Xakousti” for the sake of Antetokounmpo in Boston! (video)

Greek colors and Greek sounds in the half-time of the Boston-Bucks NBA game which ended with a victory for the Milwaukee team with 120-107.
The unique moment was in the half-time of the in Boston and -of course- it was for the sake of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Celtics wanted at the half-time to honor the Greek forward dedicating the evening to Hellenism.
So during the break of the game a Greek traditional dance group appeared on the floor of the stadium and danced the well known song “Macedonia Xakousti” (trnsl. “Macedonia famous”).
Don’t worry y’all I got some of my cousins out here to perform a traditional Greek exorcism dance. We got this pic.twitter.com/Q6CPDGzbyK
— John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) December 22, 2018