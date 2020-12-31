UPD – Decomposing body in suitcase belongs to a Chinese woman

UPD –

The body found in the suitcase thrown down a well in a deserted area in the village of Vilia in West Attica belongs to a 38-year-old Chinese woman, according to the latest developments.

According to the forensic examination – which was completed at noon on Thursday – it was initially established that the body belonged to a woman aged about 35 years, 1.55 to 1.58 m tall.

Greek police are investigating a case involving a body that was found in a suitcase in the village of Vilia in west Attica.

According to the forensic examination – which was completed at noon on Thursday – the body, which was in advanced decay, belongs to a woman aged 30-40 years.

According to initial reports, coroner Nikos Kalogrias has so far yet to identify any fatal injuries to the corpse and the cause of death remains unspecified.

However, according to the medical examiner, the perpetrators most likely killed her and immediately placed the body in the suitcase.

Thus, according to the latest developments, the body does not seem to belong to 19-year-old Artemis, who disappeared two and a half months ago from Koropi, as was initially estimated.