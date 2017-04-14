US soldiers land on Polish-Russian borders (video-photos)

The Polish President welcomed the US troops which he believed would protect the country’s sovereignty from the threat of Russia.

The 900 American troops will serve alongside 150 British and 120 Romanian soldiers in Orzysz, after landing in Poland in March.

Nato deployed troops as part of the bloc’s strategy to contain Russia and protect allies in Eastern Europe.

The troops will be stationed near the Russian border enclave of Kaliningrad, which is a relic of the Soviet Union and is separated from the rest of Russia by other Baltic states.

About 4,000 Nato troops have been placed across Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia and has become Nato’s biggest deployment of troops since Afghanistan.

According to RT, President Duda described the deployment of US troops as a “historic moment”.

He said: “Generations of Poles have waited for this moment since the end of World War II, generations that dreamt of being part of the just, united, democratic and truly free West.”

source: express.co.uk