Video of moment the Russian passenger plane crashes! (video-photos)

Related

Plane with 71 on board crashes outside Moscow

A video making the round over the internet purportedly shows the terrifying moment of the crash of the Russian passenger aircraft on Sunday near Moscow, which resulted in the death of all 71 people on board. The video shows the engine in flames as the Antonov (An-148) aircraft is going down.

All 71 passengers on the plane were killed when the Saratov Airlines jet crashed into the ground a few minutes after taking off from the Domodedovo Airport last Sunday flying to Orsk.

In the footage captured by a security camera near the crash site, a fireball appears to move across the horizon and then crash into the ground, leaving a trail of smoke and fire.

Russian authorise have checked the black box are expected to shed light on the cause of the tragedy.

Investigators have said they have begun a criminal probe into the accident and are looking into all the possibilities. One of the prospects being examined is that the explosion happened while the plane was in the air resulting in the crash, as some eyewitnesses have reported.

President Vladimir Putin, who expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and relatives, has instructed the setting up of a special committee to investigate the causes of the crash. Meanwhile, more heart-wrenching stories and personal details about the passengers are becoming available to the public.