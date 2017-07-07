Watch Putin and Trump shake hands in Hamburg (video)

The long anticipated face to face meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin occurred at Hamburg on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Friday. Their handshake comes ahead of their planned, formal sit-down meeting later on Friday. The first confirmed encounter between the two men was captured in a video posted to Facebook by the German cabinet.

As officials gathered around a table, Trump stretched out his hand to Putin and then patted his elbow as both men smiled. Trump then casually patted Putin on the back as they stood side by side.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin and Trump “shook hands and told each other that they will shortly have a separate meeting”.

video courtesy guardian wires