World leaders condemn Manchester terrorist attack

Leaders from across the globe united in condemning the suicide terrorist attack in Manchester which killed 22 killed and injured at least 59, Monday night after a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande.

Prime Minister Theresa May called it an “appalling terrorist attack” and suspended her campaign ahead of a general election on June 8 along with chief opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected,” said May.

U.S. President Donald Trump extended his condolences on Tuesday to the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing that killed 22 people and said those behind the attack were “evil losers”.

Trump, speaking after talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, said the United States stands in “absolute solidarity” with the British people.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced “sorrow and horror”, adding: “This suspected terrorist attack will only strengthen our resolve to work with our British friends against those who plan and execute such inhuman acts. I assure the people in Britain: Germany stands by your side.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to boost anti-terror cooperation with Britain after “this cynical, inhuman crime.

“We expect that those behind it will not escape the punishment they deserve,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced “horror and shock” and said he planned to speak to the British prime minister.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said it was an example of “the most cowardly terrorism” that was aimed “specifically and knowingly” at young people.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the attack was “especially vile, especially criminal, especially horrific because it appears to have been deliberately directed at teenagers.”

He added: “This is an attack on innocents. Surely there is no crime more reprehensible than the murder of children. This is a direct and brutal attack on young people everywhere, on freedom everywhere.”

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: “Terrible news from Manchester where a great evening ended in tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims.”

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said: “I condemn the Manchester attack. My condolences to the families of the deceased and my fervent wishes that the wounded recover soon.”

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni tweeted: “Italy joins forces with the British people and government. Our thoughts go out to the victims of the Manchester attack and their families.”

Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said: “Horrendous loss of innocent lives in #Manchester. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the British people.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government “strongly condemns the terrible terror attack.

“Terror is a global threat and the enlightened countries must act together to defeat it in any place,” he said.

President Xi Jinping sent his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II, expressing “deep grief for the victims” and their families.

– Austria-

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern called the Manchester attack “horrible and shocking” in a statement posted on Facebook.

Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz tweeted that his “thoughts are with the victims’ families and friends”

source: new.abs-cbn.com