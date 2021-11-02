10 budget-friendly traditional eateries in Athens

When we talk about casserole dishes, images of Sunday meals with the whole family around a white-clothed table waiting for the giouvetsi (beef and orzo casserole), the pastitsio (baked pasta with ground beef and bechamel), or the roast lamb and potatoes come to mind.

Food cooked with love and all the ingredients, the herbs and spices simmering, and sweetly mixing. Served on a good platter and accompanied by fresh salads, appetizers, and fresh bread. Steamy, fragrant, made by tireless hands. This food that awakens senses and memories – and is known with the term comfort food – isn’t something you’ll come across easily in Athens. Not because it’s not popular, but because it’s not easy to cook with love and care.

However, there are decent options, for people who love what they do and love good food. We’re not saying that you can have your grandmother’s meatballs in tomato sauce, but we can certainly say that in the following restaurants you’ll find the next best thing.

Let’s see 10 honest, tasty, and low-budget cookshops in the city.

Vathis in Kifisia

A typical tavern that bears the test of time and gets better each year. With a nice interior and a majestic fireplace for the winter and a large verdant garden for the summer. The menu includes the extraordinary Hünkar beğendi, lachanontolmades (cabbage rolls), chickpeas, kokoretsi (intestines wrapped around offal), and stews that sell out fast. A household name and a welcoming atmosphere. You must try the liver that you need to order in advance.

7 Kyrou street, Kifisia

