3.2 magnitude earthquake near Heraklion

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the region 20 km southwest of Arvi in Crete.

The focal depth is located at 10 km.

Arvi is a seaside village in the Municipality of Viannos in the homonymous province. It belongs to the Amira Municipal Department. Its location is in a verdant valley of bananas in the Libyan Sea and its distance from Heraklion is 78.5 km.

The weak tremor was located 20 kilometres west southwest of the coastal village.

A series of earthquakes have been recorded recently in the Aegean Sea and mainland Greece.