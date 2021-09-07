3.3 magnitude earthquake recorded near Nisyros – About 1,500 earthquakes have been recorded in the region since April

It is a matter for concern, says seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos

A minor 3.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter was registered near the island of Nisyros on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the preliminary examination by the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, which recorded the earthquake at 11:50, the tremor was pinpointed in the sea area, 30 kilometres southwest of Nisyros, with a focal depth of 17.9 kilometres.

“1,500 earthquakes in the area of ​​Nisyros and Tilos” – Gerasimos Papadopoulos characterizes the seismic action as unusual

Seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos characterised the seismic activity of the last months in the area of ​​Nisyros and Tilos as concerning in a post on Facebook.

He said the persistent seismicity is a cause for concern and deserves to be re-evaluated, stressing that the risk of another strong earthquake has not abated.

The largest quake, measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, struck at the end of June.

About 1,500 earthquakes have been recorded since April when the seismic activity began in the area.

Yesterday (September 6) another seismic tremor occurred, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale.

