It was close to Trikala, and Larissa

A 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred shortly before 7 in the afternoon in the area between Elassona, Trikala, and Larissa in central Greece.

According to the Geodynamic Institute, the tremor occurred at 6:56 p.m., and its epicentre is located 14 km southwest of Elassona. The focal depth was 14.7 km.

also read

YouTuber star Jake Paul to face former UFC champ Tyron Woodley in boxing match

Japanese researchers turn male fish into females