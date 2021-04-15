Anarchists accidentally throw Molotov cocktail at a protester & Anti-riot police rescue him (videos-photos) (Upd.)

A protester was injured in the leg by a Molotov cocktail thrown by other protesters during the clashes that took place in Thessaloniki earlier on Thursday.
The protester was treated by the men of the Anti-riot police unit who had been at the scene earlier to apprehend him.
One of the police officers extinguished the fire from the young man’s leg, using a fire blanket.
The clashes took place earlier in Thessaloniki during a students’ rally. People in hoods and masks used trash outside the university to block the road and started throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at the police.