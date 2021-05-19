Barack Obama: “When it comes to Aliens, there are things I just can’t tell you on Air” (video)

“I was like, ‘Is there a lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and space ships?'”

A strange narrative has emerged this year: the US military is taking reports of “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAPs) more seriously than ever before — even setting up a task force that’s scheduled to release a detailed report on the sightings this summer.

And even before the report emerges, several military pilots have come forward to recount sightings of strange objects which, they say, appeared to break the laws of physics. Even members of Congress are getting on board, calling for the Pentagon to reveal more information about the mysterious sightings.

Now, former US president Barack Obama is piling on during a “Late Late Show” interview with James Corden. When the show’s bandleader Reggie Watts asked Obama about UFOs, the former Commander in Chief had a surprising — and somewhat tongue-in-cheek — answer.

“When it comes to aliens, there are things I just can’t tell you on air,” the former president told Watts, laughing.

“The truth is that when I came into office, I asked,” he continued. “I was like, ‘Is there a lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and space ships?’”

“They did a little bit of research and the answer is no,” Obama added jokingly.

“But what is true — and I’m actually being serious here — is that there’s footage and records of objects in the sky that we don’t know exactly what they are,” he added. “We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern”.

