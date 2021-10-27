Body of Fofi Gennimata lies in repose – Thousands pay final respects to politician (watch live)

The family, comrades, friends, and ordinary people today are saying their final goodbyes to the president of PASOK and the Movement for Change, Fofi Gennimata.

The body of the deceased arrived at the Metropolitan Church of Athens, shortly after 08:00 in the morning. She was accompanied by her personal secretary and the police officer she had next to her in recent years to the chapel of the Diocese where from 10:00 she is lying in repose.

Her coffin is draped in the Greek flag, the flag of PASOK, and the Movement for Change.

Friends and people who loved her through her presence in public life, political companions and opponents, citizens of all ages and social backgrounds, are bidding their farewell to the brave and dignified politician to the end, with thousands of messages, which are either arrived in Charilaou Trikoupi the day before yesterday and her family or expressed by social media.

The Minister of State George Gerapetritis, the government representative Giannis Oikonomou and the Minister of Health Thanos Plevris were in attendance early.

The funeral services will take place at 2 in the afternoon and then in a procession, she will be taken to her burial place in the A ‘cemetery and to the family grave, next to her father George Gennimatas. According to the schedule, there will be a stop in front of the Parliament.

The funeral of Fofi Gennimata will be held with the honors of an acting minister and public expenditure. Funeral eulogies will be delivered by the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Speaker of Parliament Konstantinos Tasoulas, the Secretary of the Movement for Change, Manolis Christodoulakis, as well as the 17-year-old son of Fofi, George Gennimatas.

Today, by decision of the Prime Minister, there will be a day of national mourning in the country, therefore there will be no other events, such as the student parade in Thessaloniki, while the flags will fly at half-mast in all public buildings.