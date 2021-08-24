Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo purchased a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers’ principal owner Mark Attanasio joked that he wondered whether the president of baseball operations David Stearns might want to try out the 6-foot-11 forward at first base

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has purchased a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers, the MLB team announced Friday.

Antetokounmpo is following the model of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: small-market star investing in the local baseball franchise, which Mahomes did in joining the Kansas City Royals’ ownership group.

“Man, this is unbelievable,” Antetokounmpo, wearing a No. 34 baseball jersey, said at Friday’s news conference. “This is a dream come true for a kid from Sepolia, Athens, Greece, born from immigrant parents. I could have never imagined I would be in this position.”

Brewers’ principal owner Mark Attanasio joked that he wondered whether the president of baseball operations David Stearns might want to try out the 6-foot-11 forward at first base.

“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” Attanasio said in a statement. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”

source espn.com