Police officer suspended without pay for mocking LeBron James!

An Idaho police officer who mocked LeBron James in a viral Tik Tok video has been suspended without pay and is now under investigation, with many expecting him to lose his job.

The controversy started when Nate Silvester responded to the basketball star’s infamous deleted tweet where he wrote, “You’re next. #Accountability,” alongside a photo of Nicholas Reardon, the officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant.

Bryant’s death became a rallying point for Black Lives Matter despite the fact that she was literally attempting to stab two other African-American women to death with a knife before Reardon intervened with deadly force.

Silvester responded to LeBron’s awful take on the incident by creating a skit where he arrives at the scene of a violent crime taking place and then calls dispatch.

“Dispatch, I’ve arrived at that disturbance. Will you have LeBron call my cell phone right away, please? Thank you,” states Silvester while telling those involved in the altercation to hold on while LeBron calls back.

“LeBron, hey, yeah, it’s me again,” Silvester states. “Listen, I’m out here at this disturbance call and there’s a guy trying to stab another guy with a knife. What do you think I should do?”

