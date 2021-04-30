Eleni Foureira on billboard in Times Square – A first for an artist from Greece (video-photo)

The campaign features 35 artists from 50 countries and their songs are included in the Equal Global playlist on Spotify

Another success for Eleni Foureira, as she became the first representative of the Greek music scene to enter the billboard in the famous Times Square in New York.

The new international distinction came about as, through Panik Records, the “explosive” show woman became the ambassador of Greece and Cyprus in the global Spotify campaign, on the topic of gender equality.

The campaign features 35 artists from 50 countries and their songs are included in the Equal Global playlist on Spotify.

Eleni Foureira, the no1 artist on Spotify streams in Greece and Cyprus, participates in the playlist with her hit single “YAYO”, released by Panik Records and conquered the charts, while counting over 2.2 million streams and 6.6 millions of YouTube views.

See Also:

Drama in the Athens FIR: Bomb threat on Israeli airplane – Four Greek jets escorted it

Thessaloniki positioning to become Balkan maritime gateway, bypassing Turkey & Danube Delta