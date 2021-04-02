Coronavirus Greece: 3,080 new cases, 753 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,733 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,080, of which 14 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 270,230 (daily change +1.2%), of which 51.5% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 101 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,003 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 72, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,232 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 753 (65.1% men). Their median age is 68 years, 83.0% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The admissions of new patients Covid-19 in the hospitals of the country is 562 (daily change +0.18%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).