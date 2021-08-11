Coronavirus Greece: 3,475 new cases, 226 intubated, 19 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,854 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,475, of which 15 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 524,871 (daily change + 0.7%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 128 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,564 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 19, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,138 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 226 (59.7% men). Their median age is 65 years. 85.4% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 246 (daily change + 16.59%).

The median age of cases is 40 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).