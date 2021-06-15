Coronavirus Greece: 835 new cases, 343 intubated, 22 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,573 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 835, of which 1 was identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 416,195 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 28 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,102 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 22, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,465 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Turks enraged as Ancestry.com reveals the Truth: Most of them are Greeks

The number of patients treated by intubation is 343 (64.9% men). Their median age is 67 years. 87.2% have an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,573 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 75 (daily change + 13.64%). The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).