Danish journalist conducts interview while having sex at swingers club & clips of her moans go viral (audio-photos)

Louise Fischer, 26, from Denmark, took part in sex for a radio feature on a swinger’s club

A Danish journalist has recorded herself conducting an interview while having sex for a feature at a swingers club and caused sensation with her raunchy report.

Louise Fischer, from Denmark, visited Swingland in Ishøj, near Copenhagen, earlier this year as part of a report to cover the sex club reopening after Covid-19 restrictions relaxed in the country.

In the segment, which aired during a Radio 4 morning show in the country in March and has since been shared on Twitter, the 26-year-old journalist can be heard moaning as she interviews a male club participant while the pair have sex.

According to Bild, during the feature, she asked: ‘What are you seeing right now?’ before a man responded that he was looking at a gorgeous woman who had not tried being in a swinger club before.

Radio4 var med, da swingerklubberne igen måtte åbne. Advarsel: Det blev hedt og vådt for både vores reporter og gæsterne. Hør hele reportagen her:https://t.co/B4bFtpThNe #dkmedier #radio4dk pic.twitter.com/RskBTQITYO — Radio4 (@radio4dk) May 27, 2021

Louise said she spent several hours with the guests in the swinger club, but the report lasted only minutes.

She joined the guests as they sat and talked together over a glass of wine at the bar, before moving to to a large bed.

