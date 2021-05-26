German TV reality show on Paros has participants having sex all over the island, says lawyer (video)

A German TV reality show being shot on the island of Paros has caused an uproar in the community, as its content is ‘sexist’ while the participants, young men, and women, engage in sex in public places.

A lawyer filed for interim relief measures to get the show called “Are you the One?” cancelled which airs on MTV.

Protothema.gr contacted the lawyer Mr. Agapinos, who took legal action. As his office announced, “apart from the degradation of the cultural environment, there are violations of an urban nature of a sanitary nature, risk of fire, use of land of noise pollution and many other reasonings for our case.”

“The above shootings are being carried out with the tolerance if not with the assistance of the local authorities and that is why our law firm demands and requests the assistance of the central administration for the restoration of legality and the imposition of sanctions on those who believe that our country is an anarchic landscape,” the lawyer said.

