Dutch tourists arrive in Rhodes for Covid-19 pilot program

The 189 Dutch tourists, who will participate in the pilot program for the opening of this year’s tourist season, are expected to arrive on the island of Rhodes this afternoon.

The tourist holiday plan in Rhodes will start today and will end on Monday, April 19. According to the available information, the Dutch participating in the program are of different age groups and are expected to arrive at the airport “Diagoras” with a flight of the airline Transavia at 17.40.

They will have two escorts and all will have done a molecular test with a negative result three days before and just before they leave during the day of departure they will undergo a rapid test. This is a prerequisite for travelling. According to the instructions, three days before leaving Rhodes they will undergo another molecular test, and a few hours before traveling they will do one more rapid test. It is noted that the same procedure will be followed by those others who will be on the same plane.

Tourists will be able to move freely in the public areas of the Mitsis Grand Beach Hotel which will host them for a week, while there may be some small events for their entertainment. There will be no other customers hosted at the hotel.

While in the hotel they will follow the instructions and measures provided by the new protocols for the coronavirus.

