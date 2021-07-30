Entrepreneur starts bank that will fund Christian charities instead of Planned Parenthood

An entrepreneur and evangelist plans to launch “ProLife Bank” — a financial institution that will serve as an alternative to mainstream commercial banks, most of which donate heavily to Planned Parenthood.

Vujicic — an Australian-American born without his four limbs due to a rare genetic condition — believes that he is in a unique position to speak on issues related to abortion, adoption, and foster care.

“Most banks — 90%, in fact — give philanthropically toward abortion,” Vujicic told The Christian Post, noting that an unthinkable amount of “God’s money” has been leveraged to fund the murder of preborn children.

For instance, Bank of America’s charitable foundation gave over $50,000 to Planned Parenthood affiliates across the United States in 2017. Morgan Stanley, American Express, and other financial institutions match employees’ donations to the organization and give grants to support “volunteer” efforts.

