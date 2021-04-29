Eurobasket 2022 draw: Greece plays with Italy, Estonia, Croatia, Ukraine & Great Britain

The first team from each group advance, then the knockout process begins

Dirk Nowitzki may have had a hard time opening the orange balls of the draw and admitted he needed some push ups for it, but he did the right thing.

From the hands of the legend of Germany and the Dallas Mavericks, Greece came up with the group with Italy and Estonia, for the EuroBasket 2022.

Opponents of Giannis Antitokoumbo’s team will be Italy, Estonia, Croatia, Ukraine and Great Britain.

In detail, the four groups of EuroBasket 2022:

1st Group: Georgia, Turkey, Spain, Russia, Belgium, Bulgaria

2nd Group: Germany, Lithuania, France, Slovenia, Hungary, Bosnia/Herzegovina

3rd Group: Italy, Estonia, Greece, Croatia, Ukraine, Great Britain

4th Group: Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia, Finland, Israel, Netherlands

The first team from each group advance, then the knockout process begins.

EuroBasket 2022 will be held from 1 to 18 September in four countries: Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany and Italy.