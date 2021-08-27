Europa League football coach shows up naked at the press conference (photos)

Antwerp coach Brian Priske showed up at the post-match press conference against Omonia Nicosiaonly wrapped in a towel around his waist. Antwerp had lost 4-2 in the first leg of the Europa League and the coach said he would appear naked if his team advanced into the group stage of the competition. His team went through on penalties and he had to live up to a bet he lost. “This is football“, Priske concluded.

Priske showed up wearing only a towel and slippers at the press conference after the game. The result of a bet to qualify showed. “Promise is guilt, but this is not a Danish tradition.” After a while, his T-shirt came back on.