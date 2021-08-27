Tsitsipas to face Murray in 1st round at US Open – Sakkari to play Kostyuk

World no. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas had drawn to meet Andy Murray, champion at Flushing Meadows in 2012, in the first round of the US Open.

Maria Sakkari, ranked 18 in the world, will play against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the tournament.

Novak Djokovic, on the verge of history as he goes in search of a calendar Grand Slam with victory at the US Open, has a favourable run to the final but could meet Olympic conqueror Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

