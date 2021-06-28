Former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger dead aged 55 (videos)

Solinger had announced on his Facebook page in May that he had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with liver failure

Skid Row’s former singer Johnny Solinger has died at the age of 55 due to liver failure, according to a post on the official Skid Row Instagram page.

Solinger announced on his Facebook page in May that he had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with liver failure: “With a heavy heart I inform everyone about what is happening with my health. I have been hospitalized for a month. “I was diagnosed with liver failure and the prognosis is not good”.

The singer added that he was taking “at least seven different drugs” and they had to remove fluid from his abdomen “every two days”. “I have lost a lot of strength and I will need physiotherapy as well”, he said.

Skid Row was formed in New Jersey in 1986 by bassist Rachel Bolan and former Bon Jovi guitarist Dave Sambo. They were very successful in the late 80’s and early 90s, with two multi-platinum records and the highly successful singles “18 and Life” and “I Remember You”.

After the replacement of Sebastian Bach by Johnny Solinger in 1999, the albums “Thickskin” and “Revolutions per Minute” were released, while in 2014 they appeared as the first name at the Polish festival “Przystanek Woodstock”, in front of 500,000 viewers.

In 2015 Skid Row and Solinger parted ways.