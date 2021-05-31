Four teen Islamic terrorist suspects arrested in France

Four people, aged 16 to 18, who planned to carry out violent actions were arrested on Wednesday in Strasbourg. At least three have been identified as being of Chechen origin.

Police officers from the internal intelligence agency arrested the four suspects, as part of a preliminary investigation by the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (Pnat) for the criminal terrorist association, according to reports from France Television.

The arrested were suspected of preparing to carry out a violent attack, AFP learned from a judicial source. “Digital media” were seized in a police raid, as the judicial source further indicated.

The suspects were all born in the Russian Caucasus, and are 16, 17, and 18 years old. It is unclear what targets they were planning to attack.

For several months, after the assassination in mid-October of Professor Samuel Paty by a young Chechen refugee, Abdoullakh Anzorov, the French authorities have focused on the Chechens in France, by accelerating the expulsion procedures of those who are suspected of radicalisation.

