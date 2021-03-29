Greece a top destination for Europeans, global survey shows

Greece occupies the top spot in the preference of travellers and potential travellers from the European markets, in terms of which country they would like to visit on their next trip to Europe, followed closely by Italy, while Spain ranks third, according to research conducted by the Royal Elcano Institute and Turespaña, Spain.

In non-European markets, Greece is in 5th place (after Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom). In total, the 4 preferred destinations were Italy, Spain, Greece, and France, with total reports of over 10% in each market (with the exception of France in European markets).

Greece also ranks 7th in the world in terms of traffic, following behind larger countries and economic powers (Spain, France, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, USA). Overall in the European markets – visitors from European countries – Greece is ranked 6th (ahead of the US), while in non-European markets, it ranks 10th, following behind, apart from the aforementioned countries, Asian destinations (Thailand, Japan), as well as Mexico.

The survey was conducted in September 2020, in 29 countries and 33 markets inside and outside Europe, with a total sample of 17,300 people focused on travellers and potential travellers to Europe. The Institute of the Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (INSETE) conducted a study, based on research, which specialised the results for Greece.

also read

Dutch-Turkish girl finds out she is half Greek in DNA test! (hilarious reaction video!)