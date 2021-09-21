Greek Foreign Minister Dendias: Turkish provocation near Crete is ‘unacceptable’

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias informed his EU counterparts in New York about the provocations by a Turkish warship that harassed a Maltese-flagged ship that was conducting scientific research in Greek waters based on the Greek-Egyptian agreement of August 6, 2020, and at a distance of 10 nautical miles east of Crete!

The incident occurred on Saturday, as the Turkish vessel harassed the research ship via radio using the non-existent Turkish claims that the “Nautical Geo” was allegedly moving in … Turkish waters. The Greek Foreign Ministry reacted by lodging an official protest to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Ankara.

During the discussion of the EU Foreign Ministers in New York, where the UN General Assembly is being held Nikos Dendias called the actions by Turkey ‘unacceptable’.

According to sources that informed protothema.gr, a Turkish warship that was sailing in international waters in the vicinity of the coast of Crete, contacted the crew of research vessel “Nautical Geo” via radio, warning it had entered an area of ​​the Turkish continental shelf and had to leave. This process is known as hailing and provoked the diplomatic reaction of the Greek government.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Greek embassy officials in Ankara protested to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the harassment of the research ship by a Turkish warship.