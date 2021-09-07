Greek HOPLITE Armored Vehicle tested successfully by the Hellenic Armed Forces (video-photos)

The vehicle moved on all kinds of terrain and easily overcame obstacles on land and water, proving in practice its great agility and high performance

Between September 1-3, the prototype of the Greek-designed and manufactured Armored Tactical Wheeled Vehicle 4×4 HOPLITE of the Greek company EODH was transferred to tank training center of the Hellenic Army, at “Melidis Camp” in Avlona, ​​Attica, where it was demonstrated to representatives of the Hellenic Army, Air Force, Navy, the Police and the Fire Brigade.

The vehicle moved on all kinds of terrain and easily overcame obstacles on land and water, proving in practice its great agility and high performance.

It was also tested on asphalt where its abilities of acceleration, braking, avoiding sudden obstacles, and top high speeds were demonstrated.

Thanks to the excess power of the engine, the independent suspensions, the four-wheel drive and of course the ergonomics and the comfort of space, HOPLITE left excellent impressions on the attendees. The representatives had the opportunity to board and even drive the vehicle.

The most interesting element, however, was how ease the design could be adapted to any type of mission (with the rapid switching of the cabin), the ability repair the vehicle in field conditions and of course the continuous Follow-On-Support (FOS) by EODH.

