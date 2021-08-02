Guadalupe Gonzalez: Aris FC wants Juan Iturbe but we are all waiting for his wife (videos-photos)

The footballer and the former Miss Paraguay have been together for several years and have two children

With a slight delay, as he was found positive to the coronavirus, Juan Iturbe will finally come to Greece to complete his transfer to Aris FC.

The Paraguayan winger will be subjected to the necessary test again next Tuesday and everything is ok, he is expected on Wednesday in Thessaloniki to sign the contracts.

The former ace of Roma (among other teams) has agreed on everything with the management of Aris FC and now what remains is his arrival in our country, together with his manager, to undergo examinations and then sign his contract.

However, everyone (no matter which team they support…) are waiting for his impressive wife, Guadeloupe Gonzalez.

The footballer and the former Miss Paraguay have been together for several years and have two children.

See Also:

Bloomberg: Athens’ old airport is rivaling New York in property prices

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Guadalupe Gonzalez (@guadagonzalezpy)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Guadalupe Gonzalez (@guadagonzalezpy)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Guadalupe Gonzalez (@guadagonzalezpy)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Guadalupe Gonzalez (@guadagonzalezpy)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Guadalupe Gonzalez (@guadagonzalezpy)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Guadalupe Gonzalez (@guadagonzalezpy)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Guadalupe Gonzalez (@guadagonzalezpy)