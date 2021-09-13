Hellenic Caucus Members in Congress calls on UN to take concrete action against Turkish plans in Varosha

In a joint letter, members of the Hellenic Caucus Members in Congress called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take concrete action against Turkey to open the city of Varosha in the occupied territories in Cyprus.

The cross-party letter was signed by 19 lawmakers, who called on the UN to use all available diplomatic and political tools to urge Turkey to end its continuing violations of Cypriot sovereignty and international law.

“We welcome the Security Council’s condemnation of this unacceptable regime change (of Varosha) by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots, and we urge you to send a message to Turkey that the United Nations’ response will not be limited to rhetoric if Security Council resolutions on Varosia continue to be violated. ”

The initiative was undertaken by the co-chairs of the Hellenic Caucus in Congress, Congresswoman Maloney, and Rep. Gus Bilirakis, and expatriate Chris Pappas.

The letter details Turkey’s claims about Varosha and recalls Ankara’s recent actions in flagrant violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions. At the same time, US lawmakers are ringing the alarm for Turkey’s future plans, which envisage the implementation of massive infrastructure projects in the besieged city.

In particular, the letter encourages the Secretary-General to exercise United Nations jurisdiction over the administration of the region, so that:

-To prevent the resettlement of Varosha.

-Pursue the immediate and full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Varos.

-To consider the possibility of sanctions against Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots who are trying to open the city illegally and unilaterally.

Varosha is an abandoned southern quarter of the Cypriot city of Famagusta

