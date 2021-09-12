Impressive demonstration of the Hellenic Coast Guard Special Forces at the 85th TIF (video-photos)

The demonstrations took place in the presence of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had the opportunity to watch a “arrest” of a criminal and a terrorist up close at the 85th TIF.

Specifically, members of the Hellenic Coast Guard Special Operations Unit presented two exercises, the first with a tactical ambush by two vehicles immobilizing a dangerous criminal in a moving vehicle and the second was a demonstration of regular dynamic entry into a house simulation to arrest a terrorist.

