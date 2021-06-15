International tennis event hosted in Preveza in June

The event is expected to boost the local economy and promote the local beauties

The International Tennis Championship I.T.P (International Tennis Federation) will take place from the 21st to the 27th of June, in the tennis facilities of the Municipal Swimming Pool of Preveza.

The tournament is under the auspices of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Hellenic Tennis Fan Federation (EFOA).

Last year the ITF decided to upgrade the event to grade 4, which leads to the participation of more and higher-ranked athletes, who will offer a very interesting spectacle.

It is worth noting that in last year’s event there were 485 applications, of which 180 athletes from 60 countries qualified.

The event will boost the local economy as many athletes, coaches, sports agents, and escorts are expected to visit the town in western Greece, advertising the area and its beauties. At the same time, the sports event promotes ideals and values ​​such as fair play, fruitful and creative competition, as well as the strength of body and mind while focusing on Preveza and Epirus in general.

Admission is free for the public and organisers are expecting a significant turnout, due to the fact that tennis has now become a very popular sport.

