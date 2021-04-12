Journalist Enny Mayassi dies at 64

Journalist and former 2nd Vice President of the Association of Editors of Athens Daily Newspapers (ESIEA), Anna – Enny Mayassi passed away this morning, after a long illness, at the age of 64.

Enny Mayassi was born in 1957 in Athens and studied Public Relations and Communication in Switzerland, as well as Journalism in private schools in Athens.

In 1979 she started working as a reporter at state-run YENED TV, until 1982, when she went to the newspaper “Vradyni” as the head of court reporting and remained in this position until April 1989, when the publication of the newspaper was suspended.

From May 1989, when the preparations for the operation of the new commercial TV “MEGA” began, until 2001 she worked as a legal reporting covering court cases for the station. Then and until her retirement, she covered the court reportage for the newspaper “Eleftheros Typos” and in the R / S “Athens 9,84”. She was also a member of the Board. of ERT SA.

