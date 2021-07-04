Large fire in northeast Peloponnese

Firefighting units have been dispatched to the area

A large fire is underway in the municipality of Troizinia – Methana on the northeast coast of the Peloponnese, raising the alarm of the fire department.

The authorities proceeded with a precautionary evacuation order of the community of Kypseli, where the fire started in an area of trees and shrubs around crops.

The fire-fighting forces dispatched have been reinforced with more numbers as a total of 56 firefighters are operating with 2 groups of foot units and 21 vehicles, while 2 planes and 2 helicopters are operating from the air.