Lava rivers flow to the sea after the new eruption of La Palma volcano (video)

It was not considered necessary to evacuate the residents from their homes – The activity of the volcano continues from the end of September

New lava rivers fell into the Atlantic Ocean from the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, emitting a cloud of white smoke and extending the volcanic rock. The melting rock of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which began to erupt in late September, reached the sea near a popular spot on Los Guirres beach for surfing, which mobilized the Spanish government authorities.

A video uploaded by the Spanish Institute of Geology shows rivers of molten rock in the sea. At the same time, huge rocks fall off the cliff, causing a cone of debris to emerge from the sea.

Unlike the first time the lava reached the ocean, the authorities this time did not recommend people to stay home. This is because the houses are far from the sea. Few live near the spot, where there are mostly trees.

The local council of La Palma, however, said on Tuesday that the seismic activity and carbon dioxide emissions in the area are not a concern, while the air quality is at satisfactory levels.