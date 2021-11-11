At 52, Paul Rudd has been named “People” Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2021

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with [George] Clooney and [Brad] Pitt and [Michael] B Jordan”

The people have spoken. People magazine, that is. This year, the title of Sexiest Man Alive is winging its way to Paul Rudd, and it seems no one is more surprised than the Anchorman actor himself.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’,” Rudd, a man who has barely aged in the 30 years he’s been on-screen , told People in an interview accepting the coveted accolade. “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me”.

The 52-year-old has racked up more than 65 film appearances over the course of his lengthy career, which spans Clueless and Friends to The 40 Year Old Virgin and Great Gatsby. He’s been nominated for a Golden Globe, and earned a star on Hollywood’s ‘Walk of Fame’. Now, with the title of Sexiest Man Alive under his belt, Rudd reckons he’s facing a pivotal moment in his career. Forthwith, he expects his life to change “a lot”.

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with [George] Clooney and [Brad] Pitt and [Michael] B Jordan,” Rudd says. “And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that”.

